Milwaukee Tool Debuts New SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Sockets (Individual and Sets)

Milwaukee Tool recently announced new additions to its line of SHOCKWAVE impact duty products.

Milwaukee’s new bit socket tools include:

SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Bit Sockets

Milwaukee Tool’s SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Bit Sockets prevent stripping and protect the fit over the life of the bit socket. Key features include:

Long-Lasting WEAR GUARD tip

Stamped and ink-filled markings

High-strength forged steel

Dual-hole design and ring groove for easy socket attachment and removal

With 137 total SKUs available in 3/8” and 1/2" drive sizes, the SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Bit Sockets are offered in the following tip types:

E-Torx

Torx

The Hex Bit Sockets are also available in both SAE and METRIC configurations. The Bit Sockets come in 2” and 4” options providing increased access and versatility across applications.

Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Bit Sockets are backed by a Lifetime Guarantee and meet ASME and CamCar industry standards.

SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Swivel Sockets

SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Swivel Sockets provide improved durability with a strong connection that prevents disassembly and poor swivel rotation.

Key features include:

30 ᵒ of swivel

Six swivel points

Stamped and ink-filled markings

Non-slip hex geometry

Dual-hole design and ring groove

Milwaukee’s new SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Swivel Sockets cover 126 SKUs, available in sizes and configurations like:

1/4", 3/8” and 1/2” drive sizes

SAE and metric configurations

Deep and standard configurations

Milwaukee Tool’s SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Sockets are backed by a Lifetime Guarantee and meet ASME industry standards.

SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty ¾” and 1” Sockets

Milwaukee’s SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty ¾" & 1" Drive 6-Point Sockets have even longer-lasting markings than the other offerings, providing the highest durability for high-torque applications.

While they feature many of the same features as the other offerings in this product line, sets in this category can also come with organized PACKOUT Tool Cases with a high-contrast EVA foam tray or as individual sizes.

There are 173 SKUs in this product category, with the SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Large Anvil Sockets available in 3/4” and 1” drive sizes.

They’re offered in SAE and metric configurations as well as deep and standard configurations, to cover a wide range of fastening applications.

These sockets are also backed by Milwaukee’s Lifetime Guarantee and meet ASME industry standards.