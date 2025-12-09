Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Bit Socket Sets with Improved Durability

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its existing lineup of bit sockets with the addition of brand-new Bit Socket Sets that feature FOUR FLAT sides. The aim of these new bit sockets is to provide more versatility and longevity.

To ensure Milwaukee sockets are compatible with a variety of wrenches and refrain from rolling off surfaces, these tools have four parallel flat sides.

These sockets also are more durable than sockets with a traditional two-piece design, as Milwaukee’s one-piece design reduces the chances of the bit separating from the socket base. They are also backed by Milwaukee’s Lifetime Guarantee.

Other key features of Milwakuee Tool’s new Bit Socket Sets include:

Laser-engraved size markings

Chrome plating for protection from corrosion and rust

Slim design for better access in compact spaces

Storage for improved organization

The new line of Bit Socket Sets includes several types of sockets, such as: