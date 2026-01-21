Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Click Torque Wrenches for Enhanced Accuracy

Milwaukee Tool is highlighting a new offering: Click Torque Wrenches.

These wrenches are available in multiple sizes, all coming with high-contrast torque markings and easy adjustment.

The enhanced markings—laser etched—help the tools stay functional longer and perform well in harsh or dim lighting.

When users reach the desired torque, the device offers an audible click as well as a breakaway feel. This helps increase accuracy and reliability.

The Click Torque Wrenches also have a knurled handle made completely of metal, which offers a comfortable grip and great tactile control.

Milwaukee is offering these wrenches in four configurations, which are: