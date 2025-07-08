Milwaukee Delivers Short-Length M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee Tool introduces the M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrenches and M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrench Protective Boot.

Bridging the gap between ratchets and standard impact wrenches, this subcompact lineup is ideal for light duty work including bumpers, fenders, engine work, brake calipers and suspension. These solutions deliver underhood access and up to 100 ft-lbs and 225 ft-lbs of nut busting torque. They are also the lightest weight in their class.

Available in 1/4" and 3/8”, these M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrenches with Friction Rings solve common size, weight and productivity frustrations. These wrenches excel in both performance and size, fitting into the tightest spaces without additional extensions, swivels or adapters.

A 4-Mode DRIVE CONTROL system offers precision and adaptability, including an AUTO SHUT-OFF mode that limits torque for hand-tight applications and a bolt removal mode that slows RPM to prevent fastener drops.

At 4.4” in length and 1.5 lbs, the M12 FUEL 1/4” Subcompact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring offers 50% faster application speeds.

Delivering up to 225 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque, the M12 FUEL™ 3/8” Subcompact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring measures 4.5” in length and weighs 1.6 lbs. This solution provides access in confined spaces while minimizing user fatigue. With 30% faster application speeds, users can complete more work in less time.

The M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrench Protective Boot is form-fitting and lightweight to protect the tools and work surface while adding minimal size or weight. Fitting all M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrenches (3049-20, 3048-20), this protective boot withstands corrosive materials commonly found in maintenance environments with a durable rubber design.

The new M12 FUEL Subcompact Impact Wrenches join the M12™ Cordless System, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and the power to complete applications in tight spaces. Currently, the M12 System is made up of more than 150 solutions.