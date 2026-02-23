Milwaukee Tool Debuts 6 New Hand Tools for Demanding Striking Applications

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new line of hand tools designed to be extra durable for striking applications.

Key benefits of these new hand tools include:

Minimized vibration

Improved durability

Enhanced user safety

8LB & 10LB Sledge Hammers (36” Handle)

Two new sledge hammers are joining Milwaukee’s hand tool lineup, with options for an eight-pound and a ten-pound version. These tools feature SECURESTRIKE, which adds security to the handle connection and reduces the risk of loosening heads.

Both versions also have a SHOCKSHIELD handle that reduces fatigue and fiberglass handles that are reinforced with steel.

5LB Pick Mattock (36” Handle)

Milwaukee’s five-pound Pick Mattock with a 36-inch handle is another tool that enhances vibration control, with the same SECURESTRIKE and SHOCKSHIELD benefits as the new sledge hammers.

This tool is ideal for striking through hard surfaces.

8LB Splitting Maul (36” Handle)

For more rigorous applications on the job site, Milwaukee is offering an eight-pound Splitting Maul. With SHOCKSHIELD and SECURESTRIKE features, this splitting maul easily splits large rounds and wedges without causing fatigue to the technician or damage to the tool.

36" Splitting Axe

With a precision-beveled blade for sharper cuts, Milwaukee’s new 36" Splitting Axe is designed to split wood easily.

It also features a lightweight handle that makes continued use less taxing, with overstrike protection made of stainless steel to reduce splintering. User safety is enhanced by a protective blade sheath.

5LB Splitting Wedge

Milwaukee Tool’s new five-pound Splitting Wedge allows users to separate rounds with better efficiency due to its wide wings. It also features a blade that stays sharp and resists rust, as well as a precision-beveled edge that makes it simple to set.

Technicians can rely on this tool’s durability due to its forged steel construction and large rounded striking surface, which both allow for heavy-impact use and accuracy.

While the other five tools in this lineup become available March 2026, the five-pound splitting wedge is available now.