Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Insulated Flip Shank Multi-Bit Screwdriver

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled a new multi-use screwdriver that offers improved access into tight spaces and enhanced comfort for extended use.

The 2-in-1 1000V Insulated Flip Shank Multi-Bit Screwdriver features a #2 Phillips and one-quarter-inch slotted bit on a quick-change flip shank.

Milwaukee’s new screwdriver also features:

1000V-rated layer of insulation

Slim tip

Cushion grip anti-peel handle

The insulation layer is impact resistant and flame retardant, and it’s certified to IEC 60900 and ASTM F1505 standards and backed by UL classification.

This screwdriver is also backed by Milwaukee’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.