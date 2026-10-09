Sonic Tools Launches New SFS Virtual Drawer Configurator to Simplify Toolbox Planning

Sonic Tools USA has launched a new online resource that enables technicians to design and optimize their ideal toolbox setup digitally.

The Sonic Foam System (SFS) Drawer Configurator is a free tool that offers 163 SFS modules for technicians to configure the perfect toolbox online before purchasing tooling.

This is ideal for mechanics looking to upgrade their toolboxes to different sizes, as they’re able to visualize how their current tools will fit into a new configuration and identify which Sonic foams can help organize it.

When using the SFS Drawer Configurator tool, technicians can choose from five foam-size categories:

Extra-small

Small

Medium

Large

Extra-large

They also get to pick from all Sonic S-Series toolboxes, as well as toolboxes made by other manufacturers, to start building their set.

Then, users can configure each drawer of their virtual toolbox to match their specific needs, drawing from a catalogue of SFS toolsets that can be added to each drawer.

Using exact drawer dimensions, the configurator lets users drag-and-drop items into their digital toolboxes and rotate every element to visualize the ideal fit.

Other key functions of the SFS Drawer Configurator include:

Ability to build and save multiple configurations to return to

Utilization bar to track available drawer space

Keyword search capabilities by foam size or SKU

After designing their toolbox in the digital tool, mechanics can purchase the toolbox and foam sets they’ve configured directly from Sonic Tools.

“Whether you are new to Sonic Tools or looking to expand your existing toolset, the drawer configurator tool is a resource to either create an entirely new toolset from scratch or to expand upon, or reorganize, an existing toolset as needs and skills grow,” said Don Russell, director of marketing, Sonic.

Russell added, “Furthermore, the free software enables anyone to optimize their toolset to make the most of the available space in a Sonic Toolbox or practically any other toolbox they have on hand.”