Mayhew Tools Debuts Website Redesign to Simplify Tool Sourcing

Mayhew Tools has launched its website with a new redesign that aims to enhance user experience and make it easier to find tools.

Key website improvements include:

More intuitive, user-friendly interface

Improved product organization

Streamlined navigation

Enhanced pathways to buying

Mayhew Tools notes that the redesign involves several adjustments to make it easier to buy tools and discover new ones, such as:

Improving search functionality to help customers quickly find tools

Providing access to retailer and distributor links

Sharing featured innovations and new product launches to keep customers informed

Showcasing tools by trade and workspace to explore based on application and environment

Publishing tips, tricks and best practices for tool use through new blogs

Director of Marketing, Mayhew Tools Beth Lawless said, “Our customers rely on Mayhew tools to perform in demanding environments, and they should expect the same level of performance from our digital experience.”

Lawless added, “The new mayhew.com is all about getting professionals to the right tools faster, while making it easier to stay informed about what’s new in our product line.”

As Mayhew Tools remains committed to supporting its end users and distribution partners, the site launch helps the company provide: