Milwaukee Tool Adds Single Drawer Tool Box to PACKOUT Modular Storage System

The PACKOUT Single Drawer Tool Box features a 50-lb weight capacity, a locking security bar for padlock, one-handed opening and dividers for customizable organization.
July 21, 2026
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Milwaukee Tool
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Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new single-drawer solution to its line of PACKOUT storage solutions for the jobsite.

The PACKOUT Single Drawer Tool Box is part of the PACKOUT Modular Storage system, meaning users can customize their storage setup according to specific needs.

Key features of the new PACKOUT Single Drawer Tool Box include:

  • 50-lb weight capacity
  • Locking security bar for padlock
  • One-handed opening
  • Dividers for customizable organization

Covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty, Milwaukee’s new PACKOUT tool box will be available in August 2026.

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