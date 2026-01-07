Sonic Debuts Modular Storage System for Hand Tools: NEXT MSS

Sonic has announced the debut of the NEXT MSS, a modular storage system that aims to provide more flexibility and convenience in repair shops and other workspaces.

The NEXT MSS features a modern design with anthracite gray and signal black coloring. It has a range with more than 60 modules, including:

Worktops

Back panels

Cabinets

Accessories

Another key feature of the NEXT MSS is simple installation, which helps save time and effort. The system uses dual kick plates to adjust to uneven surfaces. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

NEXT MSS integrates with the Sonic Foam System (SFS), which provides more than 200 preconfigured tool sets. This offers benefits to mechanics like:

Flexibility to tailor setups to any job

Variety of SFS layouts to choose from

Easy access to find and retrieve tools

Sonic also offers the Sonic Configurator as a tool for technicians to design their own workspaces digitally. Technicians can use this tool to optimize their configuration and use of the NEXT MSS.

“The NEXT MSS cabinet is the result of years of hard work and close collaboration with our customers, representing a significant leap forward in workshop aesthetics and functionality,” says Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA.

McConnell adds, “We are excited to bring this level of professional organization to our community and offer NEXT MSS for purchase through our website.”