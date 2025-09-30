Sonic Launches Toolbox Program, Offers Eight New Wrap Designs

Sonic has recently debuted the "Pimp My Toolbox" program, which offers customization services for professional technicians to add decorative wrapping to their toolboxes.

As Sonic is known for its professional-grade equipment and tools, the company aims to help technicians showcase their personal styles while maintaining functionality of toolboxes.

The offering exclusively features the Gen 1 S12 XD Toolbox, which is an extra-deep and wide storage solution for advanced technicians who need maximum capacity and organization.

Each toolbox is professionally wrapped in high-quality film of choice and includes an exclusive 25% discount on comprehensive pre-configured tool sets from Sonic. The program only runs for a limited time.

“Today's professional technicians want organization and lots of storage—they also want their toolbox to reflect their personality. Sonic offers them both,” said John Basso, marketing director, Sonic USA.

Basso continued, “The 'Pimp My Toolbox' wrap will use premium wrap materials to ensure that each wrapped toolbox meets our standards for both appearance and durability."

The program offers eight carefully curated wrap designs to suit diverse tastes and professional environments:

Blue Hot Rod Flames : Classic styling with dynamic blue flame graphics

: Classic styling with dynamic blue flame graphics Camo : Military-inspired camouflage pattern

: Military-inspired camouflage pattern Hot Pink : Bold, eye-catching design

: Bold, eye-catching design ‘Merica : Patriotic theme celebrating American craftsmanship

: Patriotic theme celebrating American craftsmanship Orange Hot Rod Flames : The iconic and classic hot rod design

: The iconic and classic hot rod design Right Tighty : Industry theme celebrating mechanical expertise

: Industry theme celebrating mechanical expertise Skull and Wrenches : Edgy design combining automotive and rebellious aesthetics

: Edgy design combining automotive and rebellious aesthetics The Crusader: Medieval-inspired design

The foundation of the "Pimp My Toolbox" program, the Sonic Gen 1 S12 XD Toolbox, is specifically engineered for technicians who require comprehensive storage solutions. It features 18,062 cubic inches of total storage space and can hold up to 735 Sonic tools in the Sonic Foam System across its deep drawer system.

The S12 XD is also easily maneuverable thanks to its four high-quality rubber casters—two swivel casters with brake functionality and two fixed casters. A steel side handle further increases mobility, and each toolbox features one-piece steel construction to maximize strength and rigidity, ensuring long-term durability.

The Sonic “Pimp My Toolbox” progam is also covered under Sonic’s lifetime warranty.

Interested parties can register for the program using Sonic’s online form.