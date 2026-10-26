Sonic Tools Releases NEXT S13 Toolbox to Help Technicians Stay Mobile in the Shop

Sonic Tools USA has announced the release of the Sonic NEXT S13 toolbox.

Designed specifically for advanced to expert technicians across the aviation, manufacturing and automotive sectors, the NEXT S13 provides an all-in-one mobile workstation engineered to:

Handle heavy tool sets

Streamline daily shop workflow

Protect equipment in fast-paced service bays

“The Sonic NEXT S13 is engineered from the ground up to serve as a complete, self-contained workshop on wheels,” said Sanjay Patel, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonic Tools USA.

Patel continued, “Professional technicians need uncompromising durability, rapid access, and total organization throughout their shift. With its multi-zone storage layout, heavy load capacity, and reinforced work surface, the NEXT S13 delivers the structural strength and efficiency required in the most demanding shop environments.”

Built on a robust one-piece steel chassis measuring 47 inches wide, 38 inches high, and 30 inches deep with an unladen weight of approximately 467 pounds, the Sonic NEXT S13 pairs structural rigidity with high-capacity mobility.

Four heavy-duty casters—two fixed and two swivel—are each rated at approximately 770 pounds, providing a total load capacity exceeding 2,300 pounds.

This setup enables technicians to transport extensive tool collections across long shop aisles while retaining precise maneuverability in confined work bays. Molded plastic bumpers wrap every corner to shield the toolbox, surrounding vehicles, and shop infrastructure from daily impacts.

The NEXT S13 features an integrated anti-tilt mechanism that restricts multiple drawers from opening simultaneously, significantly reducing tipping risk and safeguarding technicians.

Storage is configured across two main drawer profiles: 10 shallow drawers rated at approximately 130 pounds each for everyday hand tools, precision instruments and diagnostic equipment, and three deep drawers equipped with double slides rated at approximately 265 pounds each to hold power tools, impact sockets and heavy diagnostic gear.

Beyond the primary drawer bank, the NEXT S13 incorporates specialized secondary storage zones to keep high-frequency tasks moving without disruption:

Quick-Access Side Drawers: Dedicated side storage allows immediate access to primary hand tools and frequently needed items without opening the central drawer bank during critical jobs.

Lockable Rear Compartment: A secure rear storage vault provides enclosed space for personal belongings, high-value specialty tools, or sensitive equipment out of plain sight.

Reinforced Stainless-Steel Worktop: A heavy-gauge stainless work surface includes integrated drip edges to contain fluid spills, dedicated side pockets for small hardware, and built-in holders for spray cans and paper rolls.

Sonic Foam System (SFS) Compatibility: Fully compatible with custom dual-density Sonic foam inlays, enabling standardized tool layouts, rapid inventory checks, and visual tool accountability to eliminate tool loss and foreign object damage (FOD).

The Sonic NEXT S13 toolbox is available now through Sonic Tools USA and authorized distribution partners. To start building out a Sonic NEXT S13 toolbox today with the SFS, try the free Sonic Drawer Configurator tool.