IAWA Names Vanessa Blacknall-Jamison 2026 Woman of Excellence

The International Aerospace Womens Association (IAWA) has named Vanessa Blacknall-Jamison the recipient of its 2026 Woman of Excellence Award, recognizing her leadership, mentorship and contributions to advancing women in aviation and aerospace.

Blacknall-Jamison was honored during IAWA's Annual Conference, held Nov. 3–5 in Philadelphia.

With more than 48 years of aviation and aerospace experience, including more than 30 years in senior leadership, Blacknall-Jamison has worked across airline operations, aviation safety, workforce development, education and organizational leadership.

Most recently, she served as executive director of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), concluding her tenure in August 2026. During nearly four decades of involvement with OBAP, she became the organization's first female and first non-pilot board chair. She was inducted into the OBAP Hall of Fame in 2024.

Her career also includes leadership positions with the Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines, where she served as senior manager of emergency procedures training. Through VBJ Solutions, Inc., she continues to work as an executive coach, consultant and mentor.

“Vanessa sees promise in people sometimes before they see it in themselves, and she stays beside them as they discover what they can do,” said IAWA President Marita Lintener.

IAWA's Woman of Excellence Award recognizes women who demonstrate leadership, mentorship and a commitment to creating opportunities for future generations of aviation and aerospace professionals.