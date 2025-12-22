International Aerospace Women’s Association Names 2025 Scholarship Honorees

The International Aerospace Womens Association (IAWA) has released the list of recipients chosen for scholarships as part of the 2025 program.

The IAWA Scholarship Program honors women who are enrolled at aerospace and aviation universities, aiming to increase the number of opportunities available to women in the aviation industry.

The program first began in 2004, and it has since distributed $555,00 across 131 scholarships that have gone to women at 11 universities around the world.

"IAWA’s Scholarship Program goes beyond financial assistance—it’s a catalyst for empowering the next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace,” says Christine De Gagne, Chair of the IAWA Scholarship Committee and Senior Sales Director at GE Aerospace.

She continued, “By facilitating meaningful connections, opening doors to opportunities, and fostering personal growth through mentorship, we are building a global network where women excel, lead, and drive innovation. Together, we are shaping a future where women thrive and redefine the boundaries of possibility in aerospace."

The recipients of this year’s scholarship are recognized as having potential to make real impacts on the aviation industry, showcasing qualities like:

Passion for aviation and aerospace

Resilience in overcoming academic and personal challenges

Desire to connect, inspire and lead

The 2025 IAWA Scholarship recipients are:

Purevsuren (Puujee) Sukhbaatar (Cranfield University, United Kingdom)

(Cranfield University, United Kingdom) Kobina Kouakou (École Nationale de l'Aviation Civile, France)

(École Nationale de l'Aviation Civile, France) Amanda Hoyt (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, United States)

(Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, United States) Victoria Geraldine Alcaraz (McGill University, Canada)

(McGill University, Canada) Grace Nobles (Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, United States)

(Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, United States) Lakshmi Vadlamoodi (Swinburne University of Technology, Australia)

(Swinburne University of Technology, Australia) Anna Moscati (TU Delft, Netherlands)

(TU Delft, Netherlands) Osmary Vega (Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, United States)

“Receiving the IAWA scholarship is a tremendous honor and has been a meaningful source of encouragement as I take the next steps in my aviation career,” says Sukhbaatar, who recently earned her Master of Science in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University.

Sukhbaatar continued, “It has strengthened my commitment to contributing to the industry and to supporting the next generation of women in aviation and aerospace. I am grateful to be part of such an inspiring global community.”

“This opportunity is a gateway to mentorship, inspiration, and connection with leaders who are shaping the industry,” says Hoyt, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Aeronautics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Hoyt added, “As I chart my own path toward a fulfilling career in aviation, I am equally committed to lifting others along the way. I hope to grow into a mentor who supports and empowers the next generation of women entering this exciting and rewarding field.”

IAWA maintains relationships with universities globally that prioritize excellence in academic performance and gender diversity in recruitment and retention. This ensures support for encouraging women in aerospace.

The IAWA Scholarship Program also helps each recipient pursue continuous professional growth. Scholars receive invitations to the IAWA Annual Conference, where they receive mentorship and exposure to the industry from a board or advisory board member they’re paired with.

IAWA shares that many scholarship recipients continue to engage with the organization after their award year, in capacities like: