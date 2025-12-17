IAWA Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients as Program Surpasses $500,000 in Awards

The International Aerospace Women’s Association (IAWA) has announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarships, recognizing women pursuing studies in aviation and aerospace at universities around the world.

Since launching the program in 2004, IAWA has awarded 131 scholarships totaling $555,000 to students at 11 universities, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s long-standing commitment to advancing opportunities for women across the industry.

Over the past 21 years, IAWA has built partnerships with universities worldwide to support the academic and professional development of women pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace. Participating institutions emphasize academic excellence and actively promote gender diversity in the recruitment and retention of students and faculty.

“IAWA’s Scholarship Program goes beyond financial assistance. It serves as a catalyst for empowering the next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace,” said Christine De Gagne, chair of the IAWA Scholarship Committee and senior sales director at GE Aerospace. “By fostering mentorship, professional connections, and personal growth, the program helps build a global network where women lead and drive innovation across the industry.”

2025 IAWA Scholarship Recipients

Cranfield University, United Kingdom – Purevsuren (Puujee) Sukhbaatar

École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile, France – Kobina Kouakou

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, United States – Amanda Hoyt

McGill University, Canada – Victoria Geraldine Alcaraz

Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, United States – Grace Nobles

Swinburne University of Technology, Australia – Lakshmi Vadlamoodi

TU Delft, Netherlands – Anna Moscati

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, United States – Osmary Vega

According to IAWA, the scholarship recipients reflect a diverse group of emerging professionals who have demonstrated academic achievement, resilience, and a strong commitment to leadership within the aviation and aerospace sectors.

“Receiving the IAWA scholarship has been both an honor and a meaningful source of encouragement as I take the next steps in my aviation career,” said Sukhbaatar, who recently earned a Master of Science in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University. “It has strengthened my commitment to contributing to the industry and supporting the next generation of women in aviation and aerospace.”

In addition to financial support, the IAWA Scholarship Program is designed to accelerate recipients’ professional development. Scholars are invited to attend the IAWA Annual Conference and are paired with board or advisory board members for mentorship and industry exposure. Many recipients remain actively involved with the organization beyond their award year, participating in conferences, forums, and industry initiatives.

“This opportunity provides access to mentorship, inspiration, and connection with leaders shaping the future of the industry,” said Hoyt, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. “As I work toward my own career in aviation, I am equally committed to supporting and empowering others entering the field.”