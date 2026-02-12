IAWA Announces New Leadership And 2026 Strategic Initiatives

The International Aerospace Womens Association (IAWA) has announced its 2026 president, board of directors and a slate of initiatives aimed at advancing leadership development and global engagement across the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Marita Lintener, managing director of European Aviation Consultancy, will serve as president for the 2026–2027 term, leading a board composed of senior executives representing aerospace, aviation, insurance, consulting, sustainability and global operations across Europe, India, the Middle East and the United States. The board includes representatives from organizations such as Wisk Aero, FedEx, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aerospace and Marsh Aviation, among others.

According to Lintener, the new board brings a unified vision focused on expanding the association’s impact in leadership development, inclusive culture growth and international collaboration.

Founded in 1988, IAWA supports women across aviation and aerospace through leadership programs, mentoring, research and global networking opportunities. The organization recently rebranded as the International Aerospace Womens Association and obtained U.S. 501(c)(3) status, enabling expanded programming and grant opportunities. In 2025, IAWA hosted its annual conference in São Paulo, Brazil.

Among its 2026 priorities is Altitude by IAWA, an executive leadership development program designed to provide advanced strategic training, mentorship access and career advancement resources. The association will also release an updated Lift Off to Leadership Report in partnership with Oliver Wyman, offering research and analysis on sponsorship effectiveness, talent pipeline challenges and strategies to support equitable advancement in aerospace leadership.

IAWA will host its 2026 Annual International Conference November 3 through 5 in Philadelphia, bringing together executives, innovators and emerging leaders for educational sessions, leadership workshops and networking opportunities.