TECNAM’s P2006T NG Achieves EASA Certification

Tecnam is proud to announce that the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially awarded Type Certification to the P2006T NG (Next Generation)—a milestone that redefines excellence in the twin-engine aircraft category. Fifteen years after its initial debut, the P2006T continues to evolve, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, technology, and performance. With hundreds of units in operation worldwide and continuous enhancements based on real-world operator feedback, the Next Generation P2006T is designed to surpass even its own legacy. Built on Tecnam’s rich aviation heritage and decades of engineering expertise, the P2006T NG integrates cutting-edge advancements to meet the demands of flight schools, private owners, and special mission operators. Unrivaled Efficiency & Sustainability Compared to the P2006T MkII the P2006T NG has an increased Maximum Take-Off weight to 1290 kg (2844 lb) that allow more payload. Equipped with fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines, the P2006T NG is in fact the world’s most fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft. It consumes as little as 14 liters per hour (3.7 USG/h) per engine, reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 45 metric tons per year—a breakthrough in environmentally conscious aviation. Flawless Fleet Integration & Maintenance Operators of mixed fleets will benefit from full interchangeability of engines and accessories between the P-Mentor and the P2006T NG, streamlining logistics and operational efficiency. Maintenance teams will appreciate the quick-release engine cowlings, ensuring effortless access to the powerplant bay for inspections and servicing. Next-Level Avionics & Connectivity The P2006T NG introduces a totally redesigned cockpit, featuring a central console designed to accommodate an FMS GCU477 keyboard, enabling smooth control and entry of all Garmin G1000Nxi avionics. The fully digital, 3-axis GFC700 autopilot with ESP (Electronic Stability and Protection), coupled with the GI-275 stand-by instrument, enhances flight precision, while the innovative Garmin Flight Stream system ensures total connectivity between tablets, smartphones, and the aircraft. Unmatched Accessibility & Comfort From flight instructors and students to private owners and their families, the P2006T NG improves accessibility like never before. Four independent doors - one for the pilot, one for the co-pilot/instructor, one for the passengers and one for the baggage compartment - allow easy boarding and operations, making flying more enjoyable even for pilots with limited mobility. Refined Aesthetics & Enhanced Safety The P2006T NG introduces a sleek new window design, providing improved visibility and a modernized appearance. Its fully LED winglet-integrated position and navigation lights enhance aerodynamics and visibility, while enhanced LED landing/taxi lights further improve safety in all conditions. Luxury in the Sky: The P2006T NG SPORT For those seeking exclusivity, Tecnam offers the P2006T NG SPORT, a premium edition crafted with meticulous Italian design. This luxurious variant features:

✔ Black leather dashboard with soft LED lighting

✔ Handmade carbon fiber panels and leather yokes

✔ Alcantara headliners and plush moquette seats

✔ Side panels with carbon fiber details

Delivering an unparalleled flying experience, the SPORT edition blends performance with sophistication. Special Mission Ready: The P2006T NG SMP The P2006T NG is also available in a Special Mission Platform (SMP) configuration, with certified power box and hatches, supporting a wide range of applications, including:

✔ Search and rescue

✔ Reconnaissance & surveillance

✔ Border patrol

✔ Aerial mapping

This specialized version provides a cost-effective, highly capable solution for operators conducting demanding missions worldwide. Global Availability & Customer Commitment With a robust global support network, Tecnam ensures worldwide spare parts availability and after-sales assistance, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction. Deliveries are now set to begin for customers across: 🇪🇸 Spain | 🇵🇱 Poland | 🇷🇴 Romania | 🇫🇷 France | 🇵🇹 Portugal | 🇩🇰 Denmark

🌎 Argentina | Paraguay | Mexico | Australia | New Zealand A Statement from Tecnam’s Leadership "First of all, I would like to thank my design and certification team for this great result! Today, with this new certification, Tecnam confirms its position as one of the most prolific aircraft manufacturers, as we certify several new designs every year in order to offer our customers the most advanced aircraft."— Giovanni Pascale Langer, Tecnam Managing Director 📍 More info on the P2006T NG: https://tecnam.com/aircraft/p2006t-ng/ The Tecnam P2006T NG is not just an upgrade—it’s a new standard in twin-engine aviation.