Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires E-MAG

Hartzell Engine Tech has purchased E-MAG, a manufacturer of electronic ignition systems for aircraft.

E-MAG manufactures lightweight electronic ignition systems that offer improved reliability, longer engine life spans, improved starting, smoother idle and partial throttle operations. Lycoming, Continental Titan and Superior Air Parts also offer E-MAG factory options.

Hartzell Engine Tech plans to move E-MAG products toward certification for the general aviation market. That will create a certified electronic ignition system able to serve as a drop-in replacement that does not require external power, backup power or power conditioners for continued operation.

“While our traditional mechanical magnetos will be around for a long time, Hartzell Engine Tech acquired E-MAG to expand its PowerUP Ignition System product portfolio into both the non-certified and certified markets,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley.

“The self-powering, plug-and-play characteristic of the E-MAG design will soon be available for straightforward dual installations in the certified market as PMA products compatible with conventional aviation harnesses and spark plugs,” he added.

Brad Dement and Tom Carlson, founders and co-owners of E-MAG, will be assisting Hartzell Engine Tech during a transition period. Eventually E-MAG manufacturing and support activities will be relocated from Azle, Texas to Hartzell Engine Tech’s main facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

“We are excited that E-MAG is joining Hartzell Engine Tech and the Signia family of companies,” said Dement.

Carlson added, “The additional capabilities and resources of Hartzell Engine Tech will accelerate the E-MAG certification process.”