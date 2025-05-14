Aero-Dienst GmbH and EAP Sign Framework Agreement for Engine and APU Maintenance

Aero-Dienst GmbH has signed a significant framework agreement with Dallas, Texas-based engine services provider Engine Assurance Program (EAP).

The goal of this agreement is to optimize and expand maintenance and repair services for engines and APUs in Europe, with a focus on Honeywell TFE731 engines. Engines from other manufacturers will be added gradually.

“We are very pleased and proud of our collaboration with EAP. Our engine team is keen to provide the best possible support for EAP-covered engines in our region,” says Andrea Weyrich, Maintenance Engine Shop manager at Aero-Dienst.

The agreement covers AOG support, MRT support and engine repairs, as well as unscheduled and scheduled maintenance up to and including major period inspections (MPI) at Aero-Dienst’s Engine Shop in Nuremberg.

“An enthusiastic and highly qualified team of engine specialists is standing by to look after the Honeywell TFE731 series of engines, both in our Engine Shop and in the field. Regional operators have always been full of praise for the repairs our Engine Shop has carried out on over 800 Honeywell and P&WC engines,” adds Weyrich.

“Currently, 30% of all Learjets operated in Germany are enrolled on an EAP engine program,” states EAP Managing Director Sean Lynch, “We have worked with Aero-Dienst for several years and this agreement simply formalizes an excellent ongoing collaboration in Europe. With more than 40 years of TFE731 experience, Aero-Dienst has definitely earned our respect as a partner who shares our high standards for engine maintenance and repair.”

“The Nuremberg engine and APU shop will enable us to provide our customers with even more efficient and reliable solutions. We also will be able to increase responsiveness and reduce complexity by not having to ship engines internationally,” adds Lynch.

“We are delighted about the collaboration with EAP,” says André Ebach, CEO of Aero-Dienst, “This agreement strengthens our position as a leading provider of maintenance services for Honeywell engines in Europe. In addition, this will give our customers access to a regional maintenance provider.”

Aero-Dienst’s engine department consists of two workshops. One deals with Honeywell engines and APUs and is certified to work on Honeywell TFE731 series (Mobile Major) engines, HTF7000 series (Line Plus Level) engines and Honeywell APUs (Line Level).

The second workshop is responsible for PW300 series engines manufactured by P&WC, mainly for post-rental inspections as well as line and base maintenance.

In addition to their in-workshop duties, the eight members of Aero-Dienst’s Engine Team are available for AOG and MRT assignments. Troubleshooting, repairing and maintaining engines in the field or at the customer’s location are becoming increasingly important parts of daily business.

In addition to its headquarters in Nuremberg, Aero-Dienst also operates stations in Austria (Vienna, Klagenfurt) and a maintenance station in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich.

Its component shop in Landsberg am Lech allows Aero-Dienst to provide repairs for maintenance operators in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.