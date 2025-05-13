EngineStands24 Rebrands to Magnetic Enginestands

Magnetic Group's sub-brand, formerly known as EngineStands24, has been rebranded as Magnetic Enginestands.

This step was taken to align with the rest of the group's businesses, all under the Magnetic brand identity, and strengthen the division's presence as per its expansion and investment strategy.

“As business evolved over the years, so did the brand, showcasing the need for a globally renewed identity and positioning. Our rebranding serves as an essential and future-forward progression, bringing all Magnetic Group services together under one unified name - Magnetic,” shares Daiva Zemaite, managing director of Magnetic Enginestands.