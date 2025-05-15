GE Aerospace Completes Test Advancing Compact Engine Core Technology

GE Aerospace recently completed more than 3,000 cycles of endurance tests on next-generation high-pressure turbine (HPT) airfoil technologies, another step in the development of a more compact engine core for the future of flight.

The test campaign of HPT blades and nozzles demonstrated improved durability and fuel efficiency compared to conventional turbine technology. Endurance tests simulated high-thrust takeoff and climb to see how parts would withstand flight conditions. Earlier tests initially focused on validating thermal, mechanical and system performance of the HPT hardware.

GE Aerospace is developing a compact engine core including high-pressure compressor, HPT and combustor technologies for a core demonstrator later this decade through the CFM RISE program.

“With endurance tests conducted on new high-pressure turbine blade cooling technologies, it shows the CFM RISE program’s early focus on durability and reliability. This is the earliest in new technology development that we’ve done durability tests, incorporating the experience of our commercial aircraft engines flying today,” said Arjan Hegeman, vice president of future of flight engineering for GE Aerospace.

Additional testing is planned. The next step is to run dust ingestion testing to evaluate how the turbine blades located in the hottest section of the engine behave in severe environments.