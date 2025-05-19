Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat System Approved For Twin-Engine TECNAM Traveller

Hartzell Propeller has been awarded STC approval for its Tanis Preheat System for TECNAM Traveller airplanes. Approvals cover the United States and the European Union.

“These newest Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand product coverage for the twin-engine TECNAM Traveller fleet,” said Jon Stoy, vice president of sales and marketing.

“The Tanis product line provides protection and reliability for engine, avionics and batteries while increasing safety and the ability to fly year-round,” he added.

The key benefits of Tanis aircraft preheat include:

Maintain temperature of 60°F (16°C) above ambient, without the need for a thermostat

Reduce internal engine corrosion and rust

Reduce wear and tear during cold weather start-ups

Minimize start and run-up times

Increase ramp and taxi safety

Boost year-round aircraft utility

Compatible with all engine monitors

Guidance on when to preheat: