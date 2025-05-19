Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat System Approved For Twin-Engine TECNAM Traveller
May 19, 2025
Hartzell Propeller has been awarded STC approval for its Tanis Preheat System for TECNAM Traveller airplanes. Approvals cover the United States and the European Union.
“These newest Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand product coverage for the twin-engine TECNAM Traveller fleet,” said Jon Stoy, vice president of sales and marketing.
“The Tanis product line provides protection and reliability for engine, avionics and batteries while increasing safety and the ability to fly year-round,” he added.
The key benefits of Tanis aircraft preheat include:
- Maintain temperature of 60°F (16°C) above ambient, without the need for a thermostat
- Reduce internal engine corrosion and rust
- Reduce wear and tear during cold weather start-ups
- Minimize start and run-up times
- Increase ramp and taxi safety
- Boost year-round aircraft utility
- Compatible with all engine monitors
Guidance on when to preheat:
- Refer to airframe and engine manufacturer instructions and guidance for cold weather operation
- Recommend continuous use when ambient temperatures drop below 50°F (10°C)