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Aero NextGen CEO Monica Badra Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

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Oct. 13, 2026
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Courtesy of Forbes – Aero NextGen
Forbes &ndash; Aero NextGen CEO Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

Monica Badra is the founder of Aero NextGen, a digital solution brokerage that connects MROs, airlines, and operators with advanced software, analytics, and AI/ML solutions. Their flagship product, the ERP Finder Platform, is the first aviation-focused marketplace designed to match companies with purpose-built ERP systems. Today, it features 50+ ERPs and aviation tech providers and serves a client base across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Monica Badra

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