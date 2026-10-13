Aero NextGen CEO Monica Badra Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

Monica Badra is the founder of Aero NextGen, a digital solution brokerage that connects MROs, airlines, and operators with advanced software, analytics, and AI/ML solutions. Their flagship product, the ERP Finder Platform, is the first aviation-focused marketplace designed to match companies with purpose-built ERP systems. Today, it features 50+ ERPs and aviation tech providers and serves a client base across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Monica Badra