NBAA Names the 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which celebrates emerging leaders who are spearheading innovation within the industry.

“The 2024 class of Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 is an elite group of young aviation professionals who are shaping the future of our industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “These individuals were selected from over 700 impressive nominees. It is a class that is already helping propel business aviation to new flight levels.”

Candidates are nominated by other industry members and the final award recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals (YoPro) Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships between the industry’s emerging leaders.

The 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:

Airport Business

Dr. Brian Irizarry, Ed. D. - Signature Aviation

Chris Kunkle - Central Coast Jet Center

Grayson Sperry - Ridgeline Aviation and Aerotronics

Broker/Sales

Beatrice Ashe – Dassault Falcon Jet

Mitch Fuhrmann - Aerista

Daniel Gizzi – Aircraft Executives

Lina Sabbah – Business Jet

Business Management

Eliane “Elly” Cotran - Azorra

Maddie DuBray – DuBray Consulting

Angie Johnson - World Fuel Services

Monica Kenney – Cutter Aviation

Jonathan Kenworthy - CAE

Joe McDevitt – Blank Family of Businesses

Sarah Oberman – TruNorth Jets

Mary Shad – Northern Jet

Aasiya Shaikh - Flight Crew International

Royal Shoen – U-Haul

Cabin Attendant

Lauran Grant – Jet Linx

Holly Schroeder – Elevate Retreat

Innovation and Technology

Dr. Yemaya Bordain – Daedalean AI

Matt Broffman - Lilium

Clément Meersseman – Nimbl

Steve Hofmann – ENG Aviation

Noah Ruiz – Soaring Eagle Technologies

James Peter “JP” Stewart – Electra.aero

Maintenance

Geoffrey Green – Mayo Aviation, LLC

Joe Hefner - Qualcomm

Zachary Martin – McDonald’s Corp.

Joshua Nattress – Robotic Skies

Danny Santiago – Banyan Air Service

Andre Watson, CAM – Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Marketing

Charles Grivotet – Dassault Falcon Jet

Devon Stein – Textron Aviation

Priscilla Yecora - Sheltair

Pilot

Breydon Blignaut – Air Fuga Inc.

Sarah Tamar Kohan – STA Jets

Kevin LaRosa II – XBrand

Andrew Sutton-Pado, CAM – Solairus Aviation

Scheduler/Dispatcher

Nicholas Borsari, CAM - MassMutual

Gilberto Perez Lopez, CAM – Leviate Air Group

