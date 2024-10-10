NBAA Names the 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced the 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which celebrates emerging leaders who are spearheading innovation within the industry.
“The 2024 class of Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 is an elite group of young aviation professionals who are shaping the future of our industry,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “These individuals were selected from over 700 impressive nominees. It is a class that is already helping propel business aviation to new flight levels.”
Candidates are nominated by other industry members and the final award recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals (YoPro) Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships between the industry’s emerging leaders.
The 2024 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:
Airport Business
- Dr. Brian Irizarry, Ed. D. - Signature Aviation
- Chris Kunkle - Central Coast Jet Center
- Grayson Sperry - Ridgeline Aviation and Aerotronics
Broker/Sales
- Beatrice Ashe – Dassault Falcon Jet
- Mitch Fuhrmann - Aerista
- Daniel Gizzi – Aircraft Executives
- Lina Sabbah – Business Jet
Business Management
- Eliane “Elly” Cotran - Azorra
- Maddie DuBray – DuBray Consulting
- Angie Johnson - World Fuel Services
- Monica Kenney – Cutter Aviation
- Jonathan Kenworthy - CAE
- Joe McDevitt – Blank Family of Businesses
- Sarah Oberman – TruNorth Jets
- Mary Shad – Northern Jet
- Aasiya Shaikh - Flight Crew International
- Royal Shoen – U-Haul
Cabin Attendant
- Lauran Grant – Jet Linx
- Holly Schroeder – Elevate Retreat
Innovation and Technology
- Dr. Yemaya Bordain – Daedalean AI
- Matt Broffman - Lilium
- Clément Meersseman – Nimbl
- Steve Hofmann – ENG Aviation
- Noah Ruiz – Soaring Eagle Technologies
- James Peter “JP” Stewart – Electra.aero
Maintenance
- Geoffrey Green – Mayo Aviation, LLC
- Joe Hefner - Qualcomm
- Zachary Martin – McDonald’s Corp.
- Joshua Nattress – Robotic Skies
- Danny Santiago – Banyan Air Service
- Andre Watson, CAM – Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Marketing
- Charles Grivotet – Dassault Falcon Jet
- Devon Stein – Textron Aviation
- Priscilla Yecora - Sheltair
Pilot
- Breydon Blignaut – Air Fuga Inc.
- Sarah Tamar Kohan – STA Jets
- Kevin LaRosa II – XBrand
- Andrew Sutton-Pado, CAM – Solairus Aviation
Scheduler/Dispatcher
- Nicholas Borsari, CAM - MassMutual
- Gilberto Perez Lopez, CAM – Leviate Air Group
