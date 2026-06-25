Aero NextGen Offers Free Solution Finder Hub to Match Aviation Companies with the Right Services and Software
Aero NextGen has officially announced that the company’s Solution Finder Hub is now available for free to all aviation companies.
The Solution Finder Hub is the first platform in the industry dedicated to helping aviation operators find the right software for their operations, with more than 60 solution categories and more than 60 solution providers in the system.
By making this platform free for aviation companies to use, Aero NextGen aims to make it easier for operators and service providers to find technology solutions that improve their operations.
Aero NextGen’s Solution Finder Hub is free for buyers as well as:
- MROs
- OEMs
- Parts traders
- Distributors
- Airlines
- Lessors
- FBOs
- CAMOs
- Charter and cargo operators
- Airports
As a marketplace for aviation consulting and software, the Solution Finder Hub takes real requirements into account and then matches operators to the services they need.
To use this platform, operators complete a Solution Finder Quiz that asks questions like:
- Type of organization
- Size of operation
- Region
- Key workflows
Then, they receive a shortlist of automatically filtered results that relate specifically to the operator’s requirements, which they can then compare and contact directly.
The system considers an array of capabilities, such as:
- Work order management
- Task card management
- Planning and scheduling
- Inventory and bill of materials
- RFQ/RFP management
- Billing and invoicing
- Compliance and warranty management
- Multicurrency accounting
This benefits aviation companies by making improvements like:
- Reduced turnaround time
- Rigorous compliance
- Consistent cash flow
In terms of consulting categories and software options, users can explore solutions for their specific needs, with options available for:
- MRO software
- Aviation ERP software
- Business analytics
- Drone inspection
- Crew management
- Flight operations
- Helicopters and drones
- Urban air mobility (UAM)
- Business aviation
Solution providers that want to be vetted and listed on the Solution Finder Hub can apply online with Aero NextGen. Since Aero NextGen is designed specifically for aviation operators and service providers, each vendor in the system is vetted for relevancy and quality.
Aero NextGen Founder & CEO Monica Badra said, “The industry has spent years treating software selection as a cost of doing business. We treat it as the decision that determines whether digital transformation succeeds.”
Badra continued, “We made the Solution Finder Hub free for every aviation company because the right match should never be gated behind a fee—175 companies in, the data is clear that neutral matching gets operators to the right solution faster than any sales cycle.”