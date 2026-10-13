Aero NextGen Acquires Digital Flight, Expanding Its Aviation Technology Marketplace and Marketing Services

London, October 2025 – Aero NextGen, the aviation sector’s leading digital solution brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Digital Flight, a premier online marketplace and brand awareness platform for aviation technology providers. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and signals a new era of digital enablement and visibility for technology vendors across the global aviation and MRO ecosystem.

Digital Flight, founded by Craig Skilton, has become the go-to digital hub and directory for supplier-side decision-makers, connecting parts suppliers, OEMs, MROs, and technology innovators with the tools and knowledge to drive operational efficiency. Aero NextGen, led by Monica Badra, has earned its reputation as the trusted advisor and matchmaker for aviation companies seeking tailored, next-gen technology solutions—most notably through its ERP Finder platform.

Monica and Craig’s partnership traces back to their days as high-performing leaders at AJW, where they spearheaded digital transformation initiatives from Montreal to the UK. Together, they delivered strategic projects including AI-powered RFQ automation, tablet-based workflow solutions for technicians, eVTOL and drone partnerships, and e-marketplaces for aviation parts. United by a shared vision to advance aviation with next-generation technology, both founders have since built successful businesses that disrupt the status quo and empower the sector’s digital evolution.

Joining Forces for Greater Impact

With this acquisition, Aero NextGen is expanding its service offering to include Digital Flight’s acclaimed marketing capabilities. This enhanced package delivers:

Marketplace Listings: Boosting brand awareness and product discoverability for technology providers

Category Ownership: Vendors can claim their space as category leaders in their niche

Dedicated Vendor Pages: In-depth company profiles and solution showcases

On-Site SEO Optimization: Maximizing online visibility and search performance

Collaborative Content: Joint articles, case studies, and thought leadership opportunities

Instant Matched Leads: Providers receive real-time survey responses from qualified aviation professionals seeking solutions that match their needs

Aero NextGen will also continue Digital Flight’s monthly webinars, providing a powerful platform for both emerging and established software solutions to address real-world pain points in aviation and MRO.

Scaling the ERP Finder Platform

This acquisition accelerates Aero NextGen’s vision to scale the ERP Finder platform beyond ERP systems—enabling all aviation software and service providers to benefit from personalized lead generation and targeted marketing. Now, when an aviation professional completes the ERP Finder survey, matched providers will receive instant, actionable leads along with detailed operational requirements, ensuring a frictionless connection between aviation buyers and solution providers.

Quotes:

Monica Badra, Founder of Aero NextGen:

“Bringing Digital Flight into the Aero NextGen family is a natural evolution of our shared mission to empower aviation with smart, fit-for-purpose technology. Together, we’re not just connecting buyers and sellers—we’re building the digital backbone the industry needs to thrive.”

Craig Skilton, Founder of Digital Flight:

“Digital Flight was built to help the aviation community navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. The acquisition by Aero NextGen enables a greater level of impact, delivering even more value to solution providers and the community they serve..”

About Aero NextGen

Aero NextGen is a specialized aviation technology brokerage, matching MROs and aviation organizations with vetted digital solutions and service providers. Through its ERP Finder platform and expanded marketing services, Aero NextGen delivers independent, data-driven guidance and end-to-end execution for clients worldwide.

About Digital Flight

Digital Flight is a digital marketplace and brand awareness platform for aviation technology and parts suppliers, connecting decision-makers with the latest solutions to drive operational excellence.

For more information or to sign up for the ERP Finder platform, contact:

Aero NextGen: Monica Badra, Founder

Digital Flight: Craig Skilton, Founder