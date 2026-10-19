Burns Engineering Announces New Chief Growth Officer: Andrew Liu

Burns Engineering has announced Andrew Liu as the company’s new Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role, Liu’s priorities include:

Aligning market strategy

Scaling client development

Leading internal growth operations

Liu is prepped to serve the aviation sector due to his previous experience in areas like transportation and infrastructure.

With experience from multinational consulting firms as well as startup companies, Liu is prepared to focus on increasing value and innovation through his expertise in:

Strategic growth

Market expansion

Operational performance

Burns Engineering CEO Matthew Burns said, “Andrew adds bi-coastal leadership, consistent with our commitment to invest in the west and furthering our national capabilities.”

Burns continued, “His experience will help Burns pursue and win complex, integrated work where our specialized expertise and commitment to the best client outcomes set us apart as a trusted advisor.”

“Burns has an incredible foundation, with best-in-class capabilities, talented people, and a strong track record of delivering for clients,” said Liu.

Liu added, “The most successful organizations are those that invest in their people, foster collaboration, and challenge themselves to keep growing. I’m excited to partner with leaders across the firm to maintain this foundation and position Burns for its next chapter of growth and impact.”