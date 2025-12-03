Burns & McDonnell Strengthens National Aviation Leadership for Airport and Airline Program Growth

Burns & McDonnell has expanded its aviation leadership team with two new national roles to support continued growth across airport and airline programs. The firm named Jason Fuehne as national airports projects director and Eric Bahr as national airlines projects director, aligning leadership to meet increasing client demand and the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

Chris Spann, who has served as national aviation director since 2020, will continue contributing as a senior adviser after more than 40 years in the industry.

“After four decades in the industry, it is time for me to step aside and let the next generation of talented professionals continue to build on what we’ve started,” Spann said. “Burns & McDonnell has long prided itself on relationships with our clients and the level of service that we bring. With Jason and Eric leading our airports and airlines business lines, that level of service will continue to excel.”

Fuehne brings more than 20 years of experience managing complex programs at commercial service airports. His background includes regulatory expertise, technical depth and a strong understanding of airport operational priorities.

“As the industry works to meet increasing passenger demand and long-term infrastructure challenges, our goal is to continue partnering closely with clients to deliver resilient, efficient programs,” Fuehne said. “We’re building on the strong foundation Chris has helped create while bringing new energy to how we collaborate and execute.”

Bahr specializes in aviation facility design, programming and construction. He has led multiple fast-tracked programs and has extensive experience in design-build delivery — a capability the firm says will strengthen integrated services for airline clients.

“Burns & McDonnell has always been about people and partnerships,” Bahr said. “We’re focused on helping airline and airport clients achieve their long-term goals, whether that’s expanding capacity, enhancing passenger experience or modernizing facilities.”

With the new structure in place, Burns & McDonnell says its aviation practice will continue advancing technical excellence, innovative delivery methods and long-range planning solutions for next-generation aviation infrastructure.