Burns Engineering Extends Practice to Mitigate Aviation Industry Challenges

Burns Engineering has announced that they have added industry experts in aviation to the firm.

The new aviation industry experts joining the firm are:

Christopher Gubeno, PE

Dale Russell, PE

Eric DeDominicis, PE

CJ Rufo, PE

Kelly Hewton, PE

Burns offers specialized engineering services that prepare US airport agencies for the future and help them address industry challenges. This includes:

Improving passenger experience

Enhancing sustainability and resilience

Maximizing capital budgets

The addition of these industry leaders expands talent capacity to overcome complex project hurdles to keep people, vehicles and aircraft moving.

“This is an exciting time in the aviation industry. Clients are looking to Burns for solutions on how to expand their capacity, resiliency, and sustainability. Adding depth to our civil engineering team brings value to those projects,” said Burns’ President and CEO Matthew Burns, PE.

Senior Vice President of Aviation Brian Phillips, PE, LEED AP feels clients are looking for innovations in solving complex challenges.

“This team of engineers has decades of experience, superior technical skills, and are trusted advisors. These experts in both civil engineering and the aviation industry enhance our firm to meet the evolving needs of our clients for years to come,” he said.