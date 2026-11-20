Bombardier has officially inaugurated its new Fort Wayne Service Center.

The inauguration builds on Bombardier’s previously announced expansion in America, which includes plans to hire 800 people across the country and an estimated $270 million in initial infrastructure investments.

In 2025, Bombardier’s U.S. activities supported 27,200 American jobs and $2.8 billion in supply-chain spending. The broader expansion also includes:

Bombardier’s new North American Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas

Expansion projects planned in Texas and Connecticut

The approximately 64,500-square-foot facility brings maintenance, repair and technical support closer to customers and operators in one of the country’s most active business aviation regions.

The service center can accommodate up to six aircraft and will expand its capabilities over time to provide a full range of services, such as:

Scheduled maintenance

Unscheduled maintenance

Modifications

Avionics installations

AOG support

Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services Paul Sislian said, “Our Fort Wayne Service Center marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of Bombardier’s customer support network in America.”

Sislian continued, “Fort Wayne’s strategic location allows us to bring our world-class expertise and OEM-backed support closer to customers throughout the Midwest and beyond.”

“As we expand our network, we are hiring and ramping up training to equip our teams with the expertise needed to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” added Sislian, “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to creating skilled jobs and investing in the communities where we operate.”

“Bombardier’s opening of its new Fort Wayne Service Centre is a testament to Indiana’s pro-growth environment, skilled workforce and strong infrastructure,” said Governor Mike Braun.

Braun noted, “This investment will create high-wage jobs, strengthen our aerospace industry and boost the regional economy for years to come.”

“Bombardier is a tremendous addition to our community and region. Today’s grand opening marks a milestone that sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is a great place to invest in,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Tucker continued, “Bombardier’s Fort Wayne Service Center is an example of the importance and value of partnerships and trust. Our best days are ahead of us with Bombardier playing a key role in our ongoing growth and success as an economic development and quality of life leader.”

The inauguration event was attended by: