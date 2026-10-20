Bombardier Invests $50 Million in Kansas Aircraft Maintenance Learning Center

Bombardier has announced that the company is investing around $50 million in its Learning Center based in Wichita, Kansas.

Bombardier’s Wichita Learning Center is the company’s first operation dedicated to fostering in-house skills development for mechanics and aircraft maintenance technicians (AMT) from across the United States.

Key goals for the new center include:

Developing skilled talent

Enhancing maintenance capabilities

Enabling long-term growth of Bombardier operations in Kansas

Along with the Learning Center, the investment is helping to fund a newly expanded Wheel and Tire Shop, adding modern equipment and advanced employee training in component repair and overhaul (CR&O).

In the midst of ongoing technician shortages, Bombardier hopes the new training center will bolster the skilled workforce as well as the company’s service and support network through continuous learning.

The new North American Learning Center officially opened with a ceremony attended by:

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Lieutenant Governor David Toland

Bombardier senior leaders

Aviation industry stakeholders

Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services Paul Sislian said, “Wichita has long been an important part of Bombardier’s story, and we continue to see tremendous opportunity for the site.”

Sislian continued, “Our approximately $50 million investment brings together important initiatives across the site, from the new Learning Center to expanded wheel and tire capabilities, strengthening both our people and our operations.”

This commitment to Wichita’s future will deepen the expertise and capabilities that will allow us to deliver an even stronger experience for our customers, while position the site for continued growth,” noted Sislian.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly commented, “Since 2019, my administration has partnered with Bombardier to build up the company’s presence in Wichita, which today now includes the new Learning Center, Bombardier Group’s U.S. Headquarters, home of Bombardier Defense and the employment of 1,500 Kansans.”

Kelly added, “Bombardier’s new $50 million investment underscores the enduring strength of the partnership between Bombardier and Kansas, and one that I expect will continue long into our shared future.”