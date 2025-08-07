Bombardier to Launch U.S. Services Expansion Initiative

Bombardier is launching an expansion initiative within its services and support network in the United States. This multi-phase, multi-site expansion initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for OEM-backed convenience and care.

Expansion projects are expected to roll out over the coming years and will be focused on regions where Bombardier currently operates, as well as new ones. As part of this growth, the company anticipates a need to recruit highly skilled talent, creating new job opportunities in each of the targeted regions.

"Bombardier’s fleet in the United States is growing at a rapid pace, and so should our American network of services and support," said Paul Sislian, executive vice president, Bombardier Aftermarket Services and Strategy, "Today’s announcement demonstrates our full commitment to provide exceptional care and seamless convenience, so that our customers can fly with total confidence.”

With the entry into service of the Global 8000 aircraft later this year and the growth of Bombardier’s global fleet, the company plans to bolster its U.S. capabilities in key hubs across the country to meet customers where they are.

As part of this large-scale expansion investment, the company will prioritize talent recruitment and workforce development to ensure a steady flow of qualified professionals into its operations.

Furthermore, to meet demand and ensure convenient care and service, Bombardier will focus on expanding its apprenticeship and talent programs with local communities to accelerate the recruitment and onboarding of Airframe and Powerplant Technicians, as well as other skilled workers.

Bombardier’s current services business currently has service centers in key locations including Dallas, Tucson, Hartford and Wichita, as well as in Miami Opa Locka with a facility inaugurated in 2022.

These facilities provide a comprehensive support ecosystem that features a parts distribution center in Chicago and Mobile Response Teams deployed across 20 locations nationwide.