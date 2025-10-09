Bombardier Announces New U.S. Service Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Bombardier has just announced that the company plans to open a new service center in Fort Wayne, Indiana based at Fort Wayne International Airport.

This new maintenance facility in the United States is a part of Bombardier’s previously announced U.S. expansion initiative that will unfold in multiple phases. The Midwestern location will increase customer access to support and services, adding to the U.S. network that includes a parts hub in Chicago and heavy maintenance facilities across the country.

With 64,500 square feet, Bombardier’s new maintenance facility will have enough hangar space to accommodate six aircraft at a time. The site will provide services like:

Scheduled maintenance

Unscheduled maintenance

AOG support

Avionics installation

Modifications

“The U.S. is a key market for Bombardier, with nearly 3,000 aircraft in operation. Growing demand from the Midwest made Fort Wayne a natural choice for our newest service center, which will serve as a strategic hub for customers from across the region and beyond,” said Paul Sislian, executive vice president, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier.

Sislian added, “This new service center demonstrates our unwavering commitment toward customer proximity and convenience, as well as offering superior care backed by the confidence of world-class expertise.”

“This facility strengthens our service footprint across the U.S., supports our long-term vision for economic growth and local job creation, and reflects the steadfast commitment of our regional partners,” noted Sislian.

The new service center showcases the collaboration among Bombardier and:

Fort Wayne International Airport

Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce

State of Indiana

"Bombardier’s investment in Fort Wayne is a testament to Indiana’s pro-growth environment, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun, “This new facility will create high-wage jobs and boost the regional economy for years to come."

“At the heart of this announcement are people. Bombardier’s investment means new, high-skill careers for Hoosiers, but it also reflects the vision of regional leaders who put their people first. When companies like Bombardier see that commitment, they know Indiana is the right place to grow,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams.

“Bombardier’s investment in Fort Wayne sends a strong message that our community and region are well positioned for current and future economic development opportunities and new jobs,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Tucker continued, “We value and appreciate Bombardier’s belief in our great city as we will work together to help ensure a successful and lasting partnership that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, visitors, and businesses.”

With the Global 8000 aircraft entering into service in the near future and Bombardier’s continuously growing global fleet, the company is focused on strengthening its U.S. capabilities to better serve customers. The company will also prioritize talent recruitment and workforce development to ensure a consistent pipeline of skilled professionals at the new site and across its network.

Bombardier also has service facilities in U.S. locations like:

Dallas

Hartford

Miami Opa Locka

Tucson

Wichita

Bombardier offers its customers access to a support ecosystem that includes Mobile Response Teams (MRT) operating from 20 locations nationwide.