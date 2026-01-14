Avfuel Expands Midwest Network With Fort Wayne and Smith Field Aero Centers

Avfuel Corporation announced the addition of Fort Wayne Aero Center and Smith Field Aero Center to its branded FBO Network, expanding its Midwest footprint and strengthening service offerings in northeast Indiana. The partnership took effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Fort Wayne Aero Center is the exclusive fixed-base operator at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA), serving general and business aviation customers with a full range of fueling, ground handling and support services. The facility includes on-site U.S. Customs, cargo handling capabilities and more than 100,000 square feet of heated hangar space capable of accommodating large-cabin aircraft.

The FBO also features pilot and passenger amenities, including conference rooms, crew facilities, fitness and shower access, and an executive terminal designed to support both transient and long-term operations.

Smith Field Aero Center, the sister facility, operates at Smith Field Airport (SMD) in north Fort Wayne. One of the oldest active aviation sites in the United States, Smith Field supports general aviation with full-service fueling, hangar rentals, tie-downs, crew transportation and flight planning services.

“Fort Wayne Aero Center and Smith Field Aero Center are strong additions to the Avfuel Network,” said Mike Kormos, senior director of sales for Avfuel. “Both locations have established reputations for operational reliability and customer service, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth in the region.”

According to Justin Treft, director of fixed-base operations at both facilities, the partnership aligns with long-term operational goals. “Joining the Avfuel Network provides access to established fuel programs and resources that complement our focus on delivering consistent, high-quality service for operators flying into and through northeast Indiana.”

As part of the Avfuel Network, both FBOs now offer AVTRIP rewards, Avfuel Contract Fuel pricing and streamlined transactions through the Avfuel Pro Card, allowing customers to consolidate fuel and non-fuel purchases into a single transaction.