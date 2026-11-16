Delta TechOps has announced a new component support agreement with Virgin Australia covering the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX and 737NG aircraft.

The new agreement spans five years and includes airframe and engine components for CFM56-7B and CFM LEAP-1B engines.

Building on an existing maintenance partnership between the two companies—including CFM56-7B engine maintenance— the new agreement expands the presence of Delta TechOps in the Asia-Pacific region.

Delta TechOps plans to complete the new maintenance work at the company’s Atlanta and Minneapolis locations, receiving logistics support from Virgin Australia in:

Singapore

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Delta TechOps Chief Commercial Officer Marc Meredith said, “Virgin Australia’s 737s are central to its operation, and we appreciate the confidence placed in Delta TechOps to support this fleet.”

Meredith continued, “As an airline operator ourselves, we understand what aircraft availability means to a schedule and to the customers who depend on it.”

“Our teams bring that perspective — along with deep technical expertise across the CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B — to every component we support,” added Meredith.