Delta TechOps Announces New 737 Component Support Program with Aeroitalia

Aeroitalia has selected Delta TechOps to provide comprehensive component support for its Boeing 737 fleet.

The program gives Aeroitalia access to Delta TechOps' component maintenance expertise and materials resources, helping maximize fleet reliability and aircraft availability as the carrier continues to grow.

The announcement builds on an existing relationship between Delta and Aeroitalia. This latest step extends the relationship into maintenance and technical operations between the two airlines.

Delta recently reported the delivery of $1 billion in year-to-date MRO revenue, reflecting strong demand for the airline-tested expertise, operational experience and customer service that continue to differentiate Delta TechOps.

"At Delta, we know firsthand what it takes to run a reliable airline every day,” said Marc Meredith, Chief Commercial Officer for Delta TechOps.

Meredith continued, “As Aeroitalia continues to grow across Italy and Europe, we're proud to have been selected to support its 737 fleet with the same operational expertise and unwavering focus on safety and performance that power Delta's own operation.”

Aeroitalia Group Accountable Manager Fabrizio Liberatori said, “Celebrating this partnership at MRO Europe in Amsterdam marks an important milestone for Aeroitalia. Our agreement with Delta TechOps, a leading MRO provider of MRO services, will enable us to improve the operational efficiency of our Boeing 737 NG fleet.”

Liberatori added, “By combining a component-sharing system with a dedicated spare parts kit at our main base, we will be able to reduce procurement times for replacement parts, minimize aircraft downtime and increase fleet availability.”

“This will help reduce operational disruptions and it will allow us to offer a more reliable service to our passengers,” noted Liberatori.