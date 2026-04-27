Delta TechOps Announces New CFM56-5B Maintenance Contract with IndiGo

Delta TechOps has expanded its MRO reach in India through a new contract with IndiGo, covering eight years of exclusive CFM56-5B maintenance for the airline and entering the first partnership between these companies.

Under the new contract, Delta TechOps is supporting IndiGo’s A320ceo aircraft by performing line maintenance on the CFM56-5B engines powering them.

Delta TechOps has been performing CFM56 maintenance for 40+ years, and the company also plans to expand capabilities to cover CFM LEAP-1A maintenance.

Delta TechOps Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Operator Marc Meredith said, “India represents one of the most dynamic, fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, and this partnership positions Delta TechOps at the center of that growth. High-utilization fleets require more than technical expertise; these fleets demand reliability, scale and consistent execution.”

Meredith added, “Delta TechOps has built these capabilities over decades, and that’s why IndiGo selected us for this exclusive CFM56 partnership as we expand our global MRO footprint.”