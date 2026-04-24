Delta TechOps Enters A320 Component Repair Agreement with LATAM Airlines Brasil

Delta TechOps and LATAM Airlines Brasil have entered a new agreement to collaborate on A320 component repair.

Under the new agreement, Delta TechOps gets to extend its maintenance network and integrate its A320 component repair portfolio by acting as the only commercial interface for A320 component repair services.

The company aims to expand these services over time, with operations taking place at LATAM’s São Carlos, Brazil, MRO facility.

This agreement centralizes support from Delta—ensuring high engineering standards and quality—while increasing capacity for repairs by collaborating with LATAM’s MRO.

As LATAM operates one of the biggest fleets of Airbus A320 in Latin America, the company’s maintenance technicians have extensive, specialized expertise working with the aircraft platform.

Delta TechOps plans to leverage LATAM’s A320 expertise to ensure the highest quality component performance on A320 aircraft.

While this agreement is still pending regulatory approval in Brazil, the companies plan to start transitioning Delta A320 components to the LATAM Airlines Brasil’s repair facility in Q2 of 2026.

President—International, Delta Air Lines and Chairman of Delta TechOps Alain Bellemare said, “Expanding our commercial relationship with LATAM Brasil allows us to leverage our complementary strengths and broaden the maintenance solutions available for global customers.”

Bellemare continued, “With fleet growth accelerating across our industry, TechOps is committed to meeting customer demand for high‑quality component repair customer demand responsibly, including leveraging partnerships that uphold our rigorous standards while delivering long‑term value for Delta and our customers.”

LATAM Airlines Brasil CEO Jerome Cadier said, “This agreement with Delta marks an important step in strengthening LATAM Airlines Brasil’s maintenance capabilities and expanding the role of our São Carlos facility, the LATAM MRO, as a leading MRO center in Latin America.”

“It reinforces our ambition to establish the region as a strategic hub for aviation maintenance, engineering expertise and innovation,” added Cadier.