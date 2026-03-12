Delta TechOps Now Licensed to Provide Full LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B Support

Delta TechOps is now officially licensed to provide full MRO support for CFM LEAP-1A and CFM LEAP-1B engines.

This new capability for full overhaul contributes to the MRO’s goals of remaining a leader in engine maintenance, particularly for next-gen narrowbody aircraft.

Delta TechOps is the also first and only MRO in North America that is licensed to support both of these CFM engines and is designated as a CFM Premier MRO Provider.

While the additional LEAP service offerings are new, Delta TechOps has been supporting CFM for more than four decades, with Delta Airlines also using a variety of CFM engines on its fleet.

Key services that Delta TechOps provides for CFM engines include:

On-wing services

Component repair

Full overhaul

Executive Vice President of International and new Chairman of Delta TechOps Alain Bellemare said, “With LEAP engines now representing a significant and fast growing share of the global narrowbody fleet, adding full capability on both 1A and 1B models positions Delta TechOps squarely at the center of where the market is headed,"

Bellemare continued, "This milestone strengthens Delta TechOps’ global relevance and positions us as a trusted, operator-backed MRO partner in a market that will define commercial aviation for decades."

President and CEO of CFM International Gaël Méheust commented, “Both CFM and Delta are deeply committed to an innovative and open MRO ecosystem.”

Gaël Méheust added, “Delta was one of our first and remains one of our biggest customers, and we are forever linked in history. Today’s agreement strengthens that relationship even further.”

CFM LEAP engines are the exclusive power plant for Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, which use the LEAP-1B. Delta has placed an order for 100 of these aircraft.

The LEAP engine line has achieved significant growth over the years, such as:

More than 95 million flight hours

41 million cycles

More than 150 customers

Chief Commercial Officer for Delta TechOps Marc Meredith shared, “As the LEAP fleet grows, operators need more options and Delta is ready to help meet that demand with capability across both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.”

Meredith continued, “Delta technicians are the best in the business. The unmatched care they show for our airplanes is exactly what our customers can expect—quality and performance operators need to keep aircraft flying.”

