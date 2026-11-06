Milwaukee Debuts New Lineup of FASTBACK Utility Knives

Milwaukee Tool has announced the newest lineup of FASTBACK Utility Knives, offering an array of tools in different configurations.
Knives in the next-generation FASTBACK lineup have features like:
- PRESS AND FLIP fast one-handed open and close
- Quick tool-free blade change
- Textured grip zones for cut control
The FASTBACK 6IN1 Folding Utility Knife comes equipped with 6 core features:
- Utility knife
- Wire stripper
- 1/4” nut driver
- PH2 and SL 1/4” bit
- Bottle opener
The knife has been upgraded to an All-Metal Body and includes a SHOCKWAVE Double-Ended PH#2 / SL ¼” Bit.
The completely redesigned Bit Holder and Nut Driver are compatible with all ¼” 1”, 2” single-ended and 2” double-ended bits, allowing users to customize their everyday carry.
All FASTBACK Utility Knives are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
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