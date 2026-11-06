Milwaukee Debuts New Lineup of FASTBACK Utility Knives

Milwaukee Tool has announced the newest lineup of FASTBACK Utility Knives, offering an array of tools in different configurations.

Knives in the next-generation FASTBACK lineup have features like:

PRESS AND FLIP fast one-handed open and close

Quick tool-free blade change

Textured grip zones for cut control

The FASTBACK 6IN1 Folding Utility Knife comes equipped with 6 core features:

Utility knife

Wire stripper

1/4” nut driver

PH2 and SL 1/4” bit

Bottle opener

The knife has been upgraded to an All-Metal Body and includes a SHOCKWAVE Double-Ended PH#2 / SL ¼” Bit.

The completely redesigned Bit Holder and Nut Driver are compatible with all ¼” 1”, 2” single-ended and 2” double-ended bits, allowing users to customize their everyday carry.

All FASTBACK Utility Knives are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.