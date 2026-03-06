Milwaukee Highlights New AX with NITRUS Carbide SAWZALL Blade

Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new carbide saw blade that offers faster cuts and a longer useful life than similar tools.

The AX with NITRUS Carbide SAWZALL Blade for Wood with Nails & Screws doubles its useful life through optimized tooth geometry that works on hardened fasteners. This feature offers benefits like:

Reduced blade changes

Optimized productivity

Ability to cut through embedded fasteners, roofing materials and wood

This saw blade also implements NAILGUARD, enabling users to cut through nails instead of damaging the blade’s teeth, and its FANG TIP allows for plunge cutting through tough material.

Product Manager Joseph Stehlik said, “With NITRUS™ Carbide, we’re pushing the limits of what users should expect from a blade.”

Stehlik continued, “From fewer blade changes to faster cutting through wood and fasteners, this blade represents our continued commitment to delivering solutions that let residential remodelers and demo crews work faster and more efficiently.”

Milwaukee offers a line of NITRUS Carbide products, including: