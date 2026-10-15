AVMATS Celebrates Six Employees Honored with FAA Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

AVMATS recently announced that six employees have been chosen to receive the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

The six AVMATS employees honored were:

Steve Bordogna

Tony Dussold

Tom Morehouse

Larry Schneider

Tom Stanton

Andy Thurmond

This includes a mix of retired and current employees, and AVMATS celebrated the honorees with an award ceremony, attended by:

AVMATS employees

Colleagues

Family

FAA representatives

St. Louis Aviation Maintenance Association (SLAMA) representatives

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award honors professionals in aviation maintenance who have spent at least 50 years in aircraft maintenance, showcasing qualities like:

Dedication to professionalism

Technical expertise

Commitment to aviation safety

AVMATS notes that this recognition showcases the in-depth expertise expected at the company, guiding excellence in aircraft maintenance and dedicated customer support. IN hopes of shaping the next generation of AMTs, AVMATS also prioritizes mentorship and knowledge-sharing between technicians.

AVMATS President Justin Giessman said, "Reaching the level of experience and achievement represented by the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is an extraordinary accomplishment."

Giessman continued, "These six individuals have dedicated their lives to aviation maintenance and have made a lasting impact on AVMATS, our customers and the aviation industry.”

“We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and celebrate the knowledge, skill, and commitment they have shared throughout their careers," added Giessman.