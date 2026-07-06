AMT Announces Honorees for 2026 Most Influential in Maintenance Awards

AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance Awards recognizes excellence in the field of aircraft maintenance, honoring technicians in various roles and experience levels.
July 6, 2026
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Emily Gorski
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Aircraft Maintenance Technology (AMT) is proud to present the recipients of the 2026 Most Influential in Maintenance Awards.

AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance Awards recognizes excellence in the field of aircraft maintenance, honoring technicians in various roles and experience levels.

The honorees of AMT’s inaugural Most Influential in Maintenance Awards are:

Starting today, July 6, each recipient will be highlighted in our newsletter with a feature profile that shares details about their accomplishments, career paths and passion for aviation.

Stay tuned to learn more about our outstanding honorees.

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Emily Gorski
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Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

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