AMT Announces Honorees for 2026 Most Influential in Maintenance Awards
Aircraft Maintenance Technology (AMT) is proud to present the recipients of the 2026 Most Influential in Maintenance Awards.
AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance Awards recognizes excellence in the field of aircraft maintenance, honoring technicians in various roles and experience levels.
The honorees of AMT’s inaugural Most Influential in Maintenance Awards are:
- AMT Rising Star: Jeremy Renken (Watford Aeroservice)
- Outstanding Inspector: Jeff DesRoches (StandardAero)
- Mechanic Mentorship: SMSgt Asia M. Cook (United States Air Force)
- Green Wrench: Zachary Squires (SkyWest Airlines)
- A&P Innovator of the Year: Dan Szymanski (Duncan Aviation)
- Top Trainer: Blake Bennett (United States Air Force)
- Excellence in Safety Management: Eddie Osborne (Banyan Air Service)
- Digital Pioneer in Maintenance: Nicholas Amunategui (Journey Aviation)
Starting today, July 6, each recipient will be highlighted in our newsletter with a feature profile that shares details about their accomplishments, career paths and passion for aviation.
Stay tuned to learn more about our outstanding honorees.
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