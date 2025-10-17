Jim Janaitis Sr. Presented with Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

At the 2025 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) honored James “Jim” Janaitis Sr. with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, recognizing a 50-year career of dedicated service in aviation maintenance and commitment to aviation safety.

Dave Schiavone of the FAA Safety Team gave the award to Janaitis, who spent 25 years as director of maintenance for IBM Flight Operations. Janaitis also served as chair of NBAA’s Maintenance Committee and co-founded the NBAA Connectivity Subcommittee.

In his career, spanning five decades, Janaitis earned credentials such as:

Pilot’s license in 1971

FAA Airframe & Powerplant certificate in 1974

Inspection Authorization in 1977

Janaitis continues to renew his Inspection Authorization to this day.

Before joining IBM, he worked for Canadair and Bombardier, rising from a technician to chief inspector over 14 years. Janaitis retired in 2021 but consults for business aviation companies.

According to the FAA, the award celebrates “exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment” to aviation maintenance.

In 1903, Charles Taylor designed and built the engine for the Wright brothers’ first successful flight. His namesake award honors individuals with at least 50 years of dedicated service in aviation maintenance.

“Jim embodies the very best of our industry—a passion for aviation maintenance, a commitment to innovation, and a deep sense of responsibility to safety,” said Stewart D’Leon, NBAA’s senior director for environmental & technical operations.

D’Leon continued, “His impact is evident not only in the aircraft he has maintained, but in the lives and careers of those he has mentored. We are proud to celebrate Jim’s remarkable contributions and congratulate him on receiving the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.”

When Janaitis is not working, he maintains his Cessna 182, travels with his wife, Terry, and spends time with his three sons and six grandchildren.