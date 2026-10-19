SkyMark and Rampmaster Introduce New 5,000-Gallon Aircraft Refueler

SkyMark Companies and Rampmaster have introduced a new 5,000-gallon aircraft refueler that combines engineering technologies from both manufacturers to improve operational efficiency, reliability and maintenance.

The new refueler is the first in a planned family of jointly developed vehicles following ATL Partners' acquisition of the two companies. Joint manufacturing is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The vehicle features an integrated pumping system, electrical components and advanced programming technology designed to simplify operation and improve performance. A redesigned operator control panel incorporates a fully digital interface to support vehicle operation, diagnostics and maintenance.

The refueler also incorporates Rampmaster's Engine Management System (EMS), which is certified by the Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions (CAFEE). According to the manufacturer, the system can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 43%, emissions by 63% and engine wear by 46% through operation at lower engine speeds.

"This collaboration marks a milestone for SkyMark and Rampmaster, the two most respected and trusted aviation industry brands, by leveraging a half century of industry expertise," said Steven Paul, CEO of SkyMark Companies. "We have aligned our organizations to create product strategies and go-to-market plans that best serve the needs of our customers."

The companies are showcasing the new refueler at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.

The launch follows operational integration between SkyMark and Rampmaster, including expanded production capabilities across five manufacturing locations, streamlined manufacturing processes and standardized common-use parts.

"We delivered the first in a family of refuelers that incorporates the strongest product differentiators and competitive advantages from both brands," said Owen Watkins, chief operating officer of Rampmaster.

The companies said the new platform is intended to improve long-term operating costs while combining the technical capabilities of both brands.