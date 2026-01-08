ATL Partners Acquires SkyMark and Rampmaster to Form Specialty Vehicle Equipment Platform

ATL Partners has acquired SkyMark Companies and Rampmaster, combining the two businesses to create a global specialty vehicle equipment platform serving aviation, refueling, and ground support equipment markets. The transactions represent the first investments from ATL Fund III. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SkyMark, a manufacturer of aircraft refueling trucks, hydrant dispensers, and other specialty vehicles, and Rampmaster, a designer and manufacturer of aircraft refueling solutions for commercial and general aviation, will operate as a combined platform while continuing under their respective brands.

Both management teams will remain in leadership roles and retain meaningful equity stakes in the business. Rampmaster CEO Leighton Yohannan and owners Owen and Daniel Watkins will continue to lead the company, alongside SkyMark co-founders Steven Paul, Doug Moskowitz, and Mike Ellis, who will remain in key positions.

ATL said the combination strengthens its strategic focus on aviation solutions and GSE, citing opportunities to expand product offerings, deepen customer relationships, and pursue targeted acquisitions. Steven Paul, CEO of SkyMark, said the transaction brings together complementary engineering expertise and shared commitments to quality and service, while Yohannan said the platform will enable Rampmaster to accelerate innovation and expand its global reach.

Advisors on the transaction included Harris Williams and Morrison Foerster for ATL, Baird and Jones Day for SkyMark and Sky Island Capital, D.A. Davidson for Sky Island Capital, and Alantra and Morgan Lewis for Rampmaster.