Unilode Aviation Solutions has renewed its unit load device (ULD) leasing agreement with Teleport, a cross-border e-commerce logistics provider serving Southeast Asia and international markets.

Under the renewed agreement, Unilode will continue to provide flexible ULD leasing and digital asset tracking services to support Teleport’s expanding air cargo network.

Teleport relies on capacity from more than 55 partner airlines to transport cargo within Southeast Asia and to destinations around the world. Fluctuations in e-commerce demand require the company to adjust its equipment requirements frequently.

Unilode’s digital tracking technology enables Teleport to monitor ULD locations in real time, helping the logistics provider manage equipment availability and utilization, particularly during periods of peak demand.

Unilode’s digital infrastructure includes more than 900 readers across 220 airports and more than 140,000 digital tags. Its Bluetooth-enabled technology can also monitor environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, shock and light exposure.

Unilode owns and manages more than 200,000 ULDs and provides services at more than 550 airports worldwide.

The duration and financial terms of the renewed agreement were not disclosed.