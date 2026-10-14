Unilode Renews ULD Management Agreement With Air Transat

Unilode Aviation Solutions has renewed its long-standing agreement with Canadian leisure airline Air Transat to provide comprehensive unit load device (ULD) management services.

The renewal extends a partnership that began in 2003, making Air Transat one of Unilode's longest-standing airline customers.

Under the agreement, Unilode will continue to provide ULD supply, management, positioning, repair and digital fleet management services. The arrangement is supported by the company's global ULD pooling network and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

The services are designed to help Air Transat manage ULD availability and positioning across its international network, which includes destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, the Americas and North Africa.

"Our partnership with Unilode has developed and strengthened over more than two decades, supporting our operation as our business has evolved," said Sergio Matos, vice president of airport operations at Air Transat. "The longevity of our relationship is a testament to the strong collaboration between our teams, and we are pleased to renew our partnership as we continue to grow together."

Janis Balkens, chief operations officer at Unilode Aviation Solutions, said the renewal reflects the companies' long-standing collaboration and Unilode's commitment to supporting Air Transat's evolving operational requirements.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms or duration of the renewed agreement.