Hi Fly Renews Full ULD Management Partnership With Unilode

Hi Fly has renewed its partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions, extending Unilode’s management of the airline’s Unit Load Device (ULD) fleet.

Under the continued agreement, Unilode will provide end-to-end ULD services for Hi Fly, including asset pooling, maintenance and repair, and digital tracking. The partnership supports Hi Fly’s ongoing efforts to enhance cargo operations through improved asset visibility, reduced turnaround times, and increased operational efficiency across its global network.

The renewed collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies, with Hi Fly continuing to leverage Unilode’s global service network and IoT-enabled ULD management technologies to support its ACMI and wet lease operations.

Janis Balkens, Chief Operations Officer at Unilode Aviation Solutions, said the renewal reflects the trust between the two organizations and their shared focus on delivering reliable and efficient ULD management solutions for the air cargo sector.

The agreement further underscores growing airline demand for integrated ULD management services and reinforces Unilode’s position as a provider of full-service ULD solutions to global operators.