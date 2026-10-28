Menzies Aviation Introduces Digital Truck Management at Prague and Vancouver Airports

Menzies Aviation has launched Nallian's Truck Visit Management (TVM) platform at its air cargo operations in Prague and Vancouver, introducing digital scheduling and yard management capabilities designed to improve cargo handling efficiency.

The deployments represent the first phase of a global rollout announced in October 2025. Menzies plans to introduce the system at Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland airports in January 2027, bringing the initial deployment to five locations handling more than 500,000 metric tons of cargo annually.

The TVM platform allows trucking companies to reserve arrival slots in advance while providing cargo warehouse personnel with greater visibility into expected vehicle movements. The system also supports driver and vehicle validation and coordinated yard management.

By improving communication among trucking companies, freight forwarders and warehouse teams, Menzies aims to reduce congestion, minimize truck waiting times and improve cargo handovers during peak operating periods.

The platform is integrated with Menzies Aviation Cargo Handling (MACH), the company's cloud-based cargo management system developed with Wipro. MACH is currently deployed at 53 Menzies locations.

The integration provides warehouse and yard personnel with a shared, real-time view of truck activity, supporting more coordinated cargo operations.

Beau Paine, executive vice president of cargo at Menzies Aviation, said the technology is intended to reduce manual coordination while improving operational predictability and safety.

Jean Verheyen, CEO of Nallian, said the Prague and Vancouver deployments demonstrate how the platform can be adapted to cargo operations with different local requirements.